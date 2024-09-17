Financial concerns bolster Trump's backing among Hispanics in pivotal Nevada battlefield.

Progress, as per longtime Las Vegas real estate agent Zoila Sanchez, is obvious, as she points out new construction from the patio of her own home in suburban Henderson. However, it also serves as a reminder of a significant economic and political issue in the area.

Rent prices are soaring, and starter homes are becoming increasingly rare. The affluent can easily find what they desire – or construct it – but working-class families experience a housing shortage.

"Prices are sky-high – the highest they've ever been," Sanchez explained in an interview. "And with interest rates at an all-time high, affordability is non-existent for many people."

Sanchez believes that a reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates would be beneficial, and she anticipates one soon to help not only her business and local families but also her favored presidential candidate: Kamala Harris.

"She's an exceptionally intelligent woman," Sanchez said, expressing her admiration for the Vice President. "She listens to me. She speaks directly to my concerns."

This sentiment comes from a self-proclaimed Reagan Republican who hopes to cast her vote for a Republican president again in the near future. However, not with Donald Trump at the helm.

"I've never had a favorable opinion of him," Sanchez said, referring to the former president. "Nothing. His choice of words. His ideals. ... I mean, the idea that immigrants are the scourge of society. That we're coming from mental institutions and jails. It's just not true."

Trump narrowly lost Nevada in both 2016 and 2020. Sanchez acknowledges seeing an uptick in Latino voter support for him in this election, especially among men.

"I'm trying to comprehend it," she said. "But honestly, I can't. I just can't. ... I think it's sort of a macho thing."

At our initial meeting last December, Sanchez expressed her intent to vote for Joe Biden again, primarily due to her disdain for Trump. Now, she says she's excited to support Harris.

"If we manage to elect the first female president, I mean, I just get goosebumps thinking about witnessing history," she said.

Sanchez is confident that the enthusiasm for Harris surpasses the increased Trump rhetoric among her fellow Hispanics.

"I know that Hispanics have considerably influenced numerous elections, and I can see it happening now," she said.

Hispanic voters remain undecided

Rogelio Regalado and Rafael Cerros Jr. are more skeptical.

Close friends, Regalado and Cerros took a gamble in 2020 – during the pandemic – and established a local radio station, Fiesta 98.1. Their small startup now ranks second in a competitive Las Vegas Spanish-language market.

Cerros is responsible for the business side and remains undecided in the presidential race.

Regalado hosts the afternoon drive-time show and considers himself leaning towards Harris but eager for her to exert more effort towards the Hispanic vote.

"I feel that the Democrats take the Hispanic vote for granted in Vegas or in Nevada," Cerros said. "We're one-third of the population. Last I checked, it's like 23% of registered voters."

The station hosts a weekend political talk show, and political discussions also often arise during the week when listeners phone in to discuss music or compete for prizes. The station is frequently represented at local events.

"I see Hispanics on social media posting, 'I'm not with Her,'" Regalado said. "I'm shocked."

Cerros stated that many people he knows who were solid Democrats are now at least open to supporting Trump.

"It's 100% that," Cerros said.

During the pandemic, Nevada was hit hard due to its reliance on tourism. The state had the highest pandemic unemployment rate, reaching an astounding 30.9% – more than twice the national average. However, the data now shows that jobs have returned, and then some. Nonetheless, the lingering effects of the pandemic have left working families dealing with housing and inflation issues.

"We've seen record numbers at the casinos," Regalado said. "But some businesses are still struggling."

Cerros added that Fiesta 98.1's primary advertisers are small, Latino-owned businesses. "A lot of small businesses are still struggling," he said. "It's not back to 100% yet, especially with inflation."

A Muslim voter questioned Harris's stance on Israel

Zena Hajji raises another challenge for Harris.

Muslims represent a tiny fraction of Nevada's population, but every vote and constituency is crucial in a state decisively won by 33,596 votes four years ago.

"Many Muslims are frustrated that they are somehow, unfortunately, linked to the problems occurring abroad," Hajji said in an interview at her Henderson residence.

"I don't want my tax dollars to support actions that inflict harm on people, especially when I work so hard to focus on helping people here," Hajji said.

The 21-year-old Democrat, who's proud of her Moroccan immigrant heritage, shares Harris's stance on most issues. However, she questions the Biden administration's support of Israel during the conflict with Hamas, leaving her contemplating a third-party vote or an uncast presidential ballot line.

"Why continue voting for a party that promises no more violence, no more suffering, peace in the Middle East – but hasn't delivered on that promise?" Hajji said, highlighting her disappointment in broken pledges. She believes that Harris is more explicit in calling for an end to the violence against Palestinian civilians, but that words alone are insufficient.

She proposed a temporary truce, she stated. "That's it," she said. "We just need it to halt. ... We are drained. We are incredibly weary. And we're unsure of what to do with our votes at the moment."

Antonio Munoz is a guy oozing with optimism. A veteran, ex-police officer, and now the proprietor of 911 Taco Bar in El Mercado, a JC Penny department store revamped into a hub for numerous Hispanic small businesses.

When we first crossed paths last December, he was on the fence in the presidential race, dissatisfied with the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch. He even speculated neither would make it to the ballot on election day. He wasn't off by much.

Now Munoz is leaning towards Harris – intrigued and energized, yet still searching for more specifics about her plans to aid businesses like his.

"I've been perusing her website, but it's not quite detailed," Munoz said. "We need to advance. We need a new strategy to surmount the inflation that has harmed numerous businesses. ... She needs to be more direct."

The scorching summer served as the latest hurdle, negatively impacting Munoz's catering business, his primary source of income.

"We had over 30 days of 110 degrees," Munoz said. "So we had a sizeable number of cancellations because people didn't want to be outside."

He now views the upcoming election as a pause button.

"Because people are hesitant to go out and spend," he said. "They don't know what to anticipate when a new administration takes office."

Newfound enthusiasm for Harris begins at home for Munoz. He reports his wife is excited, and shares her view that there's inspiration in the vice president's story.

"She came up from immigrant parents, which, to me, is astonishing for someone like that to rise up and become president," Munoz said. "It's a hit with the people."

He also has little patience for Trump's criticism of immigrants or belittling of the nation he aspires to lead.

"One of the things that saddens me the most is for him to belittle America," Munoz said. "America is a global leader. We have always been. ... We're the best. No matter who is in power. The people make it the best."

However, Munoz acknowledges that many friends and acquaintances he meets at community events yearn for the pre-Covid economy and believe Trump would be better for their wallets. Nevada also elected a Republican governor in 2022, and Munoz believes that makes the state more welcoming to Trump this year.

"He has grown," Munoz said of Trump's support among Hispanics. "I have friends that were Democrats who have changed their perspective. They feel that the country is not headed in the right direction."

Despite this, Harris is seen as a more formidable opponent than Biden would have been, and Munoz predicts a nail-biter in Nevada.

"It's a 50-50 toss-up," he said. "They need to be out here with a clear message and engaging with voters. I truly believe it's 50-50 right now. It's close."

Sanchez mentioned that she believes a reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates would be beneficial for her business and local families, as well as her favored presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

The political issues in the area, such as soaring rent prices and a housing shortage, are affecting both the affluent and working-class families, leading to concerns and discussions among Hispanic voters.

Read also: