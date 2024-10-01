Financial advisor Zwegat served as the final beacon of hope for numerous individuals.

The no-frills format "Get Out of Debt," aired on RTL, emerged as an unexpected success with sky-high ratings. Recent developments reveal that the show's charismatic host, Peter Zwegat, unfortunately passed away in August. In his show, the 74-year-old often delved into the financial struggles of his clients.

With a large sheet of paper, a thick red marker, and a simple question, "What can I do for you?", Zwegat was able to visually illustrate the financial quagmires his clients found themselves in. Whether it was excessive spending or insufficient income, most of their issues boiled down to these basics. When Zwegat meticulously encircled these financial troubles with his marker, it carried an extra weight of authenticity. At times, Zwegat was considered the undisputed debt guru of the TV nation.

Unfortunately, Peter Zwegat, who was renowned for his show "Get Out of Debt," has passed away at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the channel RTL themselves. "Get Out of Debt," which first aired in 2007, instantly became a hit, with no one seeing it coming. Suddenly, it was pulling in top ratings.

This swift success can be largely attributed to Zwegat's influence. The experienced debt counselor and social pedagogue brought his extensive background in the field to his TV career, and it showed. Zwegat was no stranger to problems, and his humility never wavered. Not even when confronted with the financial chaos some clients presented to him between mounds of unopened bills and frivolous, unnecessary purchases.

The format of the show was simple but effective. Individuals or families with severe financial issues were introduced, followed by dramatic music and the appearance of Zwegat. "A debt counselor with over 20 years of experience," a voice announced. "He doesn't charge for his services. He does it for free." The introduction was so iconic that it was regularly parodied, even by TV satires like "Switch Reloaded," which mimicked the pompous images with lines like, "Peter Zwegat doesn't do it for the money. Peter Zwegat just wants to be on TV."

Criticism rolled off Zwegat

Whether this criticism struck a chord - well, that's open to debate. Zwegat was uncomfortable with his sudden fame in parts. "I relish my popularity," he said in 2011. "But when you feel the hand of a promoter between your shoulders for the sixth time, fame becomes a burden." He also found that his frequent visits to his favorite soccer club, Hertha BSC Berlin, were less enjoyable due to his newfound celebrity status. The upside of fame, however, was that, as a passionate smoker, he was able to smoke on TV without fear of backlash.

Criticism that his show was sensationally exaggerated rolled off Zwegat. In 2007, he told "Der Spiegel" that many of his clients were unable to even spell the term "disposition credit" but still had one. "We aren't exaggerating. Reality is actually twice as bad." Zwegat was also known to his clients for using harsh words when necessary but also empathetically. A self-proclaimed bureaucrat with a heart. That's exactly what people wanted when they were dealing with government issues. The show was also timely. In 2008, Chancellor Merkel employed the imagery of the thrifty Swabian housewife to explain that money shouldn't be wasted recklessly. Zwegat, in a manner of speaking, embodied this thrifty housewife - just as a man from Berlin.

Until 2019, "Get Out of Debt" was still being aired. RTL nearly reached 140 episodes and several specials. Even celebrities like Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag sought Zwegat's advice, with the financial expert appearing as a calculator next to her disco ball.

Passed away in August

It was only recently revealed that Zwegat had already passed away on August 9 - unexpectedly and suddenly, as RTL announced. The funeral was a private affair. "Our thoughts are with Peter Zwegat's wife and friends," said entertainment chief Küttner. Zwegat reportedly married his long-term partner, Liane Scholze, in 2011.

RTL paid tribute to Zwegat's "extensive knowledge and unparalleled expertise," which he brought into the homes of numerous viewers. "Peter Zwegat's commitment and warmth helped many people regain control of their lives," said Küttner. "His ability to clearly explain complex financial issues and provide solutions was impressive." RTL also announced that they would air selected episodes of "Get Out of Debt" in Zwegat's honor.

