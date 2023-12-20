Champions League - Final for Eintracht women: Only victory against Benfica will help

Only a win counts for Eintracht Frankfurt against Benfica Lisbon in the first group final of the premier class. After losing 1-0 at the Portuguese champions the previous week, the Bundesliga's third-placed team must win the game on Thursday (6.45 p.m.) to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Eintracht currently have three points and are in third place in Group A behind defending champions FC Barcelona (9) and Lisbon (6). "We want to win, three points are the most important thing. Winning by two goals would be even better, of course," said Eintracht coach Niko Arnautis on Wednesday about the starting position. That would win the direct comparison, which is the deciding factor in the event of a points tie.

The 43-year-old wants the clash at Deutsche Bank Park to be a day of celebration. "The team should enjoy the game, show their faces and be proud after the game," said Arnautis. In order to be successful in the end, a focused and determined performance is required.

"We can beat Lisbon, but we need our quality for 90 minutes without any phases where we let up. Enthusiasm, passion, motivation and emotion are our trump cards," Arnautis emphasized.

The players are ignoring the pressure to succeed. "I have the feeling in training that everyone is clearly looking forward to the game. Negative scenarios are not an issue," reported striker Laura Freigang. The international is looking forward to a great evening of soccer in which the team wants to show "a completely different face". "Benfica haven't seen our soccer yet. If we can do that, it will be a completely different game," predicted the 25-year-old.

Women's Champions League table

Source: www.stern.de