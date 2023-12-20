Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsroyal classportugalfrankfurt on the mainsoccerwomenhesseeintracht frankfurtfinalgermanychampions leaguefrankfurtfc barcelonabenfica lisbonlisbon

Final for Eintracht women: Only victory against Benfica will help

It's all or nothing for the Eintracht Frankfurt women's soccer team in the Champions League. Despite the pressure to succeed, the anticipation of the clash with Benfica Lisbon is great.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Frankfurt's goal scorer Laura Freigang (M) celebrates her 1:0 goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Frankfurt's goal scorer Laura Freigang (M) celebrates her 1:0 goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Champions League - Final for Eintracht women: Only victory against Benfica will help

Only a win counts for Eintracht Frankfurt against Benfica Lisbon in the first group final of the premier class. After losing 1-0 at the Portuguese champions the previous week, the Bundesliga's third-placed team must win the game on Thursday (6.45 p.m.) to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Eintracht currently have three points and are in third place in Group A behind defending champions FC Barcelona (9) and Lisbon (6). "We want to win, three points are the most important thing. Winning by two goals would be even better, of course," said Eintracht coach Niko Arnautis on Wednesday about the starting position. That would win the direct comparison, which is the deciding factor in the event of a points tie.

The 43-year-old wants the clash at Deutsche Bank Park to be a day of celebration. "The team should enjoy the game, show their faces and be proud after the game," said Arnautis. In order to be successful in the end, a focused and determined performance is required.

"We can beat Lisbon, but we need our quality for 90 minutes without any phases where we let up. Enthusiasm, passion, motivation and emotion are our trump cards," Arnautis emphasized.

The players are ignoring the pressure to succeed. "I have the feeling in training that everyone is clearly looking forward to the game. Negative scenarios are not an issue," reported striker Laura Freigang. The international is looking forward to a great evening of soccer in which the team wants to show "a completely different face". "Benfica haven't seen our soccer yet. If we can do that, it will be a completely different game," predicted the 25-year-old.

Women's Champions League table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public