- Filming in New York City is dirty.

Jennifer Aniston (55) is typically seen perfectly styled, but fans are getting an unusual sight during the filming of her hit series "The Morning Show". The actress is drenched in paint. The 55-year-old is covered from head to toe in the dark substance.

Aniston, the lead actress and producer, announced on Instagram in early July that filming for the fourth season had begun. For this, the former "Friends" star seems to be making some sacrifices. She was photographed on set on Sunday, covered in the sticky, tar-like substance. Pictures show her with an angry expression, her white shirt and light pants completely ruined. According to the "New York Post", her character Alex is surrounded by protesters who pour the oil on her in the scene.

"The Morning Show" takes place behind the scenes of a fictional morning news show. The series follows anchors Alex and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and often tackles current issues like MeToo, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the war in Ukraine.

For Aniston and Witherspoon, it's a labor of love. "We've been part of each other's lives for over 20 years. It's just in our DNA to work together. We're partners. We're friends. We're like sisters, we share all kinds of heartache in life and love and everything."

No premiere date has been announced for the fourth season yet. However, some casting additions have been confirmed. Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (75) will play the father of Aniston's Alex. Also joining the cast is Marion Cotillard (48), who will play a businesswoman from a prominent family.

Jennifer's unusual on-set appearance, covered in paint during the filming of "The Morning Show," has sparked curiosity among fans. In an upcoming scene, Alex, played by Aniston, is surrounded by protesters who pour oil on her as part of the storyline.

Read also: