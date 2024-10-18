Filmed footage displays North Korean military personnel in Russian territory.

It's been reported for some time now that North Korea is aiding Putin's conflict against Ukraine by providing ammunition. Recently, intel suggests that North Korea is also sending its troops to support Putin's efforts. Videos have been leaked, allegedly showing North Korean soldiers in Russian territory.

A Ukrainian agency released a video, claimed to depict North Korean soldiers receiving gear in Russia. The clip, approximately 30 seconds long, was shared by the CSCIS, which falls under the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture. In the footage, individuals in Russian attire can be seen accepting equipment such as backpacks in a hall. The CSCIS notes that the video shows North Korean troops being equipped with Russian equipment in preparation for their deployment in Ukraine. According to Ukrainska Prawda, the clip is only a few days old, but its authenticity remains unverified.

Previously, two online videos emerged, said to show North Korean soldiers engaged in a field drill. Upon scrutiny by RTL/ntv's verification team, it was discovered that the footage was also filmed in Sergeevka. Sergeevka is located in the Primorye region, situated in Russia's far southeast. Sergeevka is around 320 kilometers from the Russian-North Korean border.

By November 1st, they'll be ready

South Korean intelligence sources claim that around 1,500 elite soldiers from North Korea are in Russia, prepared to assist in Putin's campaign against Ukraine. These soldiers are stationed at military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk, and will join combat zones upon completion of their training. More troops are expected to be deployed, as indicated by sources in Seoul. Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, citing intelligence, suggests that Pyongyang's ultimate plan entails deployment of "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces."

HUR, Ukraine's military intelligence service, reportedly claims that over 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, undergoing training for potential deployment in Ukraine. According to HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, speaking to US-based The War Zone (TWZ), North Korean troops will be armed with Russian weapons and ammunition. Budanov further stated that a first unit of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to the Kursk border region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently hinted that if North Korean soldiers indeed make their way to Ukraine, this could mark the commencement of a global war.

