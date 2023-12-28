Barack Obama - Film list 2023 causes a stir

Barack Obama (63) has now also published his traditional "best of" the best films of the year in his opinion. However, the list of 13 films in 2023 is heavily influenced by his own projects, which he published with his production company Higher Ground.

Obama: "I am biased"

The first three places on the list of the ex-president's favorite films are occupied by the biopic "Rustin", the Netflix thriller "Leave The World Behind" and the music documentary "American Symphony". "I'm biased," Obama writes in his post on X and Instagram, "because these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but they're actually three of the best movies I've seen this year.

The rest of the list includes the historical drama "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy (47), "Anatomy of a Case" with German actress Sandra Hüller (45) and "Air: The Big One" by Ben Affleck (51). "The Holdovers", "BlackBerry", "American Fiction", "Innocence", "Past Lives", "Polite Society" and "A Thousand And One" complete the list.

In his post, Obama also addresses the strike by Hollywood writers. "Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to demand better working conditions and protections. This led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the past year."

Followers are shocked: Where's "Barbie"?

However, the movie that was talked about the most this year is missing from the list:"Barbie". It is also by far the biggest topic in the comment columns. Tens of thousands of followers have already joined in with the comment: "With all due respect Mr. President, where the hell is Barbie?". Another very popular comment plays with Ryan Gosling's (43) performance of Ken: "This list is not Kenough." Another follower even insinuates: "Obama's Barbie hate is confirmed."

Barack Obama traditionally publishes his annual best lists towards the end of the year. In it, he informs his followers about his personal favorite films, favorite songs and favorite books. After books and films, the only thing missing for 2023 is the list of the former US president's favorite music.

