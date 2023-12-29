Filling level of natural gas storage facilities at 90.8 percent

Germany is starting the new year with well-filled natural gas storage facilities. On Thursday morning, storage levels were at 90.8 percent, according to data published on the Internet on Friday by the European Gas Storage Association GIE. By way of comparison, when the storage facilities are full, the amount of gas stored corresponds to the consumption of two to three average cold winter months.

The gas storage facilities compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a buffer system for the gas market. The filling levels usually decrease in winter and increase again after the end of the heating period. In recent weeks, however, there have been several days on which more gas was injected than withdrawn on balance, i.e. the levels have increased.

The largest German storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony, recorded a fill level of 81.2 percent on Thursday morning. The storage facilities across the EU are also still fairly full. According to the EIG, the filling level was 87.0 percent.

According to the storage association Ines, the current filling level is "well above average". "The mild temperatures in November and December ensured relatively low consumption and thus prevented the gas storage facilities from being emptied to a greater extent," said Sebastian Heinermann, Managing Director of the industry association Initiative Energien Speichern (Ines), to the German Press Agency.

