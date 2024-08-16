Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsFighting

Fighting erupts in Turkish parliament

Extremely embarrassing

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Riot breaks out in the Turkish parliament
Riot breaks out in the Turkish parliament

Fighting erupts in Turkish parliament

In the Turkish parliament, members of the government and the opposition engaged in a physical altercation during a debate over a detained human rights lawyer. A video published by the newspaper "Cumhuriyet" showed AKP government party member Alpay Özalán slapping opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) member Ahmet Sik during a speech, causing Sik to fall to the ground and triggering a brawl in the Ankara parliament. At least two opposition members who tried to intervene were reportedly injured, with blood visible on the parliament floor. CHP leader Özgür Özel described the incident as "highly shameful." Özalán is a former footballer who previously played for 1. FC Köln.

The parliament was holding an extraordinary session to discuss the situation of Turkish human rights lawyer Can Atalay. Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April 2022 for aiding a coup attempt in connection with the 2013 Gezi protests. He was elected as a member of parliament in the May 2023 elections. The Constitutional Court ordered Atalay's release, but the Court of Cassation refused to enforce it.

Atalay's conviction in the so-called Gezi trial is considered politically motivated and was ruled unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights. The 2013 Gezi protests were also directed against the then Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The heated debate over Atalay's case led to intense fighting between government and opposition members in the parliament. The altercation was sparked when AKP member Alpay Özalán physically attacked CHP member Ahmet Sik, causing a brawl.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public