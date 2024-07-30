- Fight escalates - three men injured

In a physical altercation involving multiple men in Petersberg (district of Fulda), three individuals sustained minor injuries. A 32-year-old participant was found in possession of a knife, according to police. It remains unclear whether the knife was used during the dispute.

The men had engaged in a private argument at a gas station on Monday evening, resulting in blows and kicks being exchanged. Authorities estimate that fewer than ten men were involved. The three injured individuals were transported to a hospital. Police are now investigating the incident on suspicion of dangerous bodily harm.

The argument between the men escalated at a nearby gas station, leading to the physical altercation. After the incident, some of the men needed refueling before leaving the area.

Read also: