Violent offenses - Fight between men triggers special forces operation

A 31-year-old man was injured in an argument between two men in an apartment building in Hanover. A firearm is said to have played a role in the incident, according to the police. Special police forces arrested a suspect early on Friday morning. The 31-year-old had managed to escape from the house and alert the police. Emergency services took him to hospital. The police cordoned off the crime scene because there were indications that a firearm had been used. The background is still unclear. The case is being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. Officers are hoping for information from witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de