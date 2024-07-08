Fight after public viewing event - two men injured

A teenager is accused of assaulting two other fans after a Public-Viewing event of the UEFA European Championship in Kaufbeuren, Ostallgaeu district. Both victims were injured on a Friday, one of them was taken to the hospital with a head injury, according to a police statement. The statement does not reveal their names or nationalities.

Initial investigations suggest that the 17-year-old was disturbed by another fan waving a large flag. The police did not provide further details about the flag at first. The altercation started as an argument, then the teenager allegedly knocked down the man and stomped on him. He also punched another young man who tried to help the injured person, according to the statement.

The teenager managed to escape but was later arrested by the police in the city center. A breathalyzer test showed a reading above the legal limit of 0.05% alcohol in his breath. He is now facing a charge of grievous bodily harm.

