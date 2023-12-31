Jamie Dornan - "Fifty Shades" star had a stalker

Jamie Dornan (41) has already had "scary" experiences with pushy fans in his career. After his huge success with "Fifty Shades of Grey", the actor is now particularly careful when it comes to big roles.

"I had a situation... a stalker-like situation before Covid," Dornan recalled in an interview with the Independent. "It was fucking terrifying. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there."

He has to push such situations away from him, says Dornan. He's pretty good at "blocking out all the noise associated with fandom and not allowing it to affect me or, more importantly, my family". Dornan has been married to his wife Amelia Warner (41) since 2013 and the couple have three daughters. "The more I can block this out, the better it is for me and my family."

"There will never be anything like 'Fifty Shades' again"

His "normal life" is now more important to the actor than fame - which also influences his choice of roles. "There will never be anything like 'Fifty Shades' again," the "The Tourist" actor told the newspaper. He continued: "['Fifty Shades of Grey'] was something special, especially because it was about sex. But of course there are other jobs that attract insane attention, like superhero stuff or fucking James Bond - all of that. I've managed to avoid that kind of shit pretty well so far."

However, Dornan does not rule out the possibility of doing "something sensational" again, but emphasizes that he is currently happy to be able to lead a "pretty normal life". "I can sit on the tube and I'm fine. I'm an ambitious person and I have fire under my butt, but in the last ten years I've realized that I don't have to constantly chase the next peak. I'm not interested in that." He said he would be happy to disappear one day and play golf for the rest of his life.

