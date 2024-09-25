Fifty Cent's documentary series featuring Diddy is set for release on Netflix

Rapper and actor 50 Cent posted on social media on a Wednesday, referring to Variety's report that his project about Combs has secured a spot on Netflix.

"Been spewing about all this weird crap, ain't attending no Puffy parties," 50 Cent wrote in the caption. "Y'all didn't believe me, but I bet y'all believe me now!"

Combs is facing up to life in prison if convicted for his indictment in the Southern District of New York on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to participate in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

According to Variety, Alexandria Stapleton is directing the project currently in production.

"This is a story with substantial human impact. It's a complex narrative stretching over decades, not just the headlines or clips seen thus far," 50 Cent and Stapleton said in a joint statement to the publication. "We're dedicated to giving a voice to the voiceless and presenting authentic and nuanced viewpoints. Although the allegations are unsettling, we encourage everyone to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the complete story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to make sure individual actions don't overshadow the culture's broader contributions."

In May, 50 Cent announced his intentions for the docuseries, which some initially dismissed as fake due to his history of trolling Combs on social media.

The two men have had a hostile relationship for a long time.

In 2006, 50 Cent released a diss track titled "The Bomb," which included gunshot sounds and accusations that Combs knew the killer of rapper Christopher Wallace, a protegee and best friend to Combs, who went by The Notorious B.I.G. Wallace was fatally shot in Los Angeles in March 1997 while traveling with his crew, which included Combs. Combs was in a separate vehicle from Wallace at the time of the shooting.

No one has ever been charged with Wallace's murder.

In his diss track, 50 raps, "Guess I ain't invited to those White Parties in the Hamptons," referencing Combs' famous parties in the upscale New York community.

50 Cent has also expressed beliefs that Combs is linked to the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Combs called such claims "nonsense" in a 2016 interview with the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club." He has never been charged in connection to either case.

Further details about the project were not disclosed. CNN has contacted representatives for both 50 Cent and Netflix for comment.

Despite the ongoing tension between them, 50 Cent's project about Combs promises to delve deeper into the hip-hop culture, aiming to present a nuanced perspective beyond the headlines. The upcoming entertainment on Netflix is expected to spark conversations about the human impact and the voiceless, ensuring that individual actions don't overshadow the wider contributions of the hip-hop culture.

