- Fifteenth day in the wilderness: Sarah Knappik encounters a challenging day

For the first instance in the "Stellar Creek" wilderness challenge, not all celestial bodies were gathered. "We've tackled this trial eight times before and scored a full house each time," mentioned presenter Sonja Zietlow during the Thursday episode of "I'm a Celebrity – Legendary Wilderness Showdown" on RTL+. In the challenge, competitors had to lie on a stellar orb and endure water and balls.

Before commencing, previous "Germany's Top Model" contestant Sarah Knappik (37) opted out of the challenge. "I've got some back troubles," said the model. Zietlow warned that withdrawing would have consequences, but Knappik still remained on the sidelines. The remaining five celestial spheres completed the challenge, and each participant earned a star. Unfortunately, Knappik's absence resulted in only five of the six possible stars for the legendary team.

A challenging day for Sarah Knappik

It wasn't the only obstacle for Sarah Knappik in the new episode. At the outset, she and reality TV personality Gigi Birofio (25) embarked on a treasure hunt. Perhaps it was their melancholic mood due to Elena Miras' departure from the jungle, but the expedition happened to go awry. Despite garnering six out of eight keys for the treasure chest, they ended up squabbling.

Birofio accidentally splashed Knappik with mud, and after the model continued to complain, Birofio retaliated by deliberately splashing her, making her even dirtier – a sight that did not amuse Knappik. "Bro, you're the most revolting person in existence," Knappik declared afterwards. When none of the six keys snapped into place in the chest locks, the atmosphere hit rock bottom. "I seem to be having a particularly unlucky day today. Elena left, I injured my finger, and now this happens too," lamented Knappik.

Knappik retaliates

Back in the camp, the argument intensified further. Birofio accused Knappik of not belonging there with her attitude. During dinner, he got the opportunity to apologize but instead continued his attack on the offended Sarah. "Quit acting like a petulant child," he taunted. When it was time to assign night duties, moderator Mola Adebisi (51) tried to calm her down, but Knappik rebuffed him.

Even "Goodbye Germany" emigrant Danni Büchner (46) intervened, and Knappik responded by launching a broadside attack. She accused Büchner and Adebisi of being submissive and told Birofio, "Learn to be a man first." The following morning, Knappik apologized to Birofio, Büchner, and Adebisi. Then, it was time for the next challenge, which Knappik refused to participate in.

Whether the model can recover from this predicament remains to be seen in the next episode. The current "I'm a Celebrity" season is a special anniversary commemoration, celebrating the show's 20th anniversary, which first aired in 2004. This edition features the "legends," as RTL calls them, who have appeared previously around the campfire.

Despite her challenges, People often rallyed around Sarah Knappik in the jungle. Her teammates offered words of support, acknowledging her resilience and positive attitude even in the face of adversity.

However, some individuals, like reality TV personality Gigi Birofio, found it difficult to understand her frustration and reacted negatively, leading to further tensions between them.

