FIFA unveils transfer market data and statistics

This past summer, a staggering amount of money wasn't just handed out for a solitary football star's move. FIFA still has the potential to break records, with figures in the billions for multiple transfers. The global football authority is particularly pleased with the rising popularity of women's football, as evidenced by the increasing transfer numbers.

As per FIFA's "International Transfer Snapshot" analysis for the time frame of 1st June to 2nd September, over 5.85 billion euros were invested in player transfers globally this summer. This figure was only surpassed last year, when the Saudi Arabian league initiated significant investments, amounting to 6.72 billion euros.

Compared to 2023's 10,490 player transfers, there was a record high of 11,000 this summer. In women's football, the number of transfers skyrocketed by 31.8%, going from 880 to 1,125.

The priciest player this transfer season is Julian Alvarez, the Argentine World Cup winner, who left Manchester City for Atlético Madrid at approximately 75 million euros. Bundesliga teams spent a total of 518 million euros on 345 new acquisitions.

Once again, the English Premier League topped the global transfer spending chart, with even smaller clubs like AFC Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, and newly-promoted Ipswich Town shelling out over 100 million euros on new signings. The total reached 1.45 billion euros, with sports portals reporting even more substantial numbers.

"Extremely active transfer window"

According to FIFA's report, international women's football experienced more than a double-digit increase in transfer spending: 6.15 million euros in the summer of 2024 compared to 2.73 million euros in the preceding year. Emilio Garcia Silvero, Legal and Compliance Director, commented, "We've had an extremely active transfer window that has further confirmed the upward trend in transfers in women's football."

In 2022, US club Bay FC broke the transfer record by purchasing Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CFF for around 735,000 euros. In Germany, Lena Oberdorf set a new transfer record by moving from VfL Wolfsburg to rivals FC Bayern for a reported 400,000 euros. However, she's unable to play for her new team due to a pre-Olympic knee and cruciate ligament injury.

Transfers and rumors surrounding the football world remained fervent during this summer's transfer window, with numerous high-profile moves and potential deals making headlines. FIFA's report revealed an "extremely active transfer window" in women's football, with a significant increase in spending compared to previous years.

Read also: