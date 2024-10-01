FIFA introduces an intermission spectacle during the World Cup final matches

Football enthusiasts and beyond will be drawn to the screen: FIFA president Gianni Infantino is anticipating a captivating halftime exhibit during the World Cup final's finale. This spectacle is set to occur at the upcoming tournament. In the United States, this notion is commonly associated with the Super Bowl, but Germany provides a disheartening precedent.

Echos of Helene Fischer at the DFB-Pokal final resurface: FIFA, the football governing body, intends to incorporate an intermission show in the men's World Cup final. As early as July 19, 2026, the New York-New Jersey stadium will host an entertaining program during halftime. This has been confirmed by FIFA.

Rumors indicate that "Global Citizen," an advocacy organization responsible for hosting empowerment events to fundraise for reducing global poverty, will create the show. The details regarding the program or musical acts remain concealed. According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the objective is to merge the realms of sports and entertainment.

In the United States, halftime shows during the Super Bowl in American football have long been embraced. Notable artists such as Usher have graced the stage, drawing not only sports enthusiasts but also extending the viewership to the television screens. However, the Super Bowl halftime break is substantially lengthier than the 15 minutes in a football match. The NFL rules dictate this, but back in 2009, FIFA attempted to extend the halftime to 20 minutes. This attempt was revisited in 2021 with the ambition of expanding the break to 25 minutes. Regrettably, these attempts were unsuccessful.

Controversial commercialization

However, the idea of halftime entertainment is not an unfamiliar concept in football either. In 2017, the German Football Association attempted to incorporate a concert by Schlager star Helene Fischer in the final of the DFB-Pokal. Protests from the fan scenes were fierce, with Fischer receiving boos. The concert remains the only major halftime entertainment event at previous cup finals in Berlin. Meanwhile, there is an example from South America: Pop sensation Shakira performed at this year's Copa América final—a first in the tournament's history.

The 2026 World Cup promises innovations. For the first time, 48 teams instead of 32 will partake. Teams will be divided into twelve groups of four, with the top two from each group and eight best third-placed teams advancing. The knockout stages will feature 32 teams. To claim the title, athletes require playing eight games—an additional one compared to the previous title run.

