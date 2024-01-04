Fierce dispute in the family of French film star Alain Delon

Anthony Delon had specifically accused her of concealing the results of several clinical tests that showed a "decline in Alain Delon 's cognitive abilities". He had reported these accusations to the police. His father was in a bad way, he was "weakened", Anthony Delon had emphasized. The 88-year-old also said that this was probably his last Christmas.

"She concealed from us the state our father was in and put him in even more danger by her silence," Anthony Delon, who, like his father and sister, took up acting, told the magazine "Paris Match".

According to Alain Delon's lawyer Christophe Ayela, Anthony only wanted to damage Anouchka's reputation and disrupt the good relationship with his daughter. Unlike his sister, Anthony had never taken special care of him. "He should just leave me alone," the lawyer quoted the 88-year-old as saying.

There is also a conflict in the background concerning the Japanese woman Hiromi Rollin, whom Alain Delon had at times referred to as his partner. Delon's children had accused her of taking advantage of Delon's weakness after his stroke to keep him away from his family. However, the public prosecutor's office in Montargis announced on Thursday that this complaint would not be pursued further.

Rollin had moved in with Alain Delon in 2019 after his stroke and was kicked out of the residence last summer. According to media reports, the children had feared that the woman they described as a "socialite" was pushing for a wedding with the actor for financial reasons. However, Delon is said to have given a written undertaking not to do so.

In recent days, Delon's children have all appeared with their father - but not together. While Anthony and Alain-Fabien spent Christmas with him and posted pictures of it online, Anouchka posted a picture of herself with Alain Delon on Instagram at New Year and wrote: "Sometimes everything in life seems too much for me, but your love helps me get through it".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de