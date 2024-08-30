- Fiél isn't exerting any expectations on Reese.

Coach Cristian Fiel of Hertha is careful when inquired about Fabian Reese's potential comeback date. "Nobody puts more self-imposed pressure on themselves to return and play at their best than he does," the 44-year-old mentioned before their game against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Betzenberg on Saturday (8:30 PM/Sport1 and Sky). "That's why we're allowing him the time he needs to completely heal and then deliver top-notch performances once more."

Reese, Hertha's crucial player from the previous season, endured a serious ankle injury during a friendly against Energie Cottbus in July and underwent surgery. Rumors indicate he might return to the field as early as mid-October.

Unlike athletes such as Haris Tabakovic and Marc Oliver Kempf, Reese won't depart from the Berlin entity this summer, despite external teams showing interest, as clarified on Wednesday. "He's absolutely vital to us, and I was quite content with that," said Fiel.

The following is added to Coach Fiel's statements about Fabian Reese: He expressed his satisfaction about Reese remaining with Hertha, despite other teams showing interest. After the surgery on his ankle, Reese's potential return date is being speculated as mid-October, with the coach emphasizing the importance of allowing him time to fully heal and perform at his best again.

Read also: