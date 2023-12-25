Upper Palatinate - Fictitious murder reported to get a ride

A man from the Upper Palatinate reported a fictitious murder to the police in order to get a ride. The man anonymously reported a corpse and the murderer to the police on Monday night, according to the police. Once at the alleged crime scene, the 35-year-old caller became entangled in contradictions. It turned out that the man wanted to get a ride from Fuchsmühl (Tirschenreuth district) to nearby Wiesau cheaply through the police. The 35-year-old is now being investigated for, among other things, faking a criminal offense.

Source: www.stern.de