Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsCrime

Fiber optic networks cut in parts of France

Another uproar in France: Unknowns vandalize parts of the fiber optic network. However, an important site seems to be unaffected.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
In parts of France, fibre optic networks have been damaged.
In parts of France, fibre optic networks have been damaged.

- Fiber optic networks cut in parts of France

Unknown individuals have damaged fiber optic networks in parts of France overnight. 9 out of the 101 French departments are affected, as reported by the French telecommunications association FFTélécoms. Paris is not among them. The impact on customers is limited, as fallback lines were used in some cases. The motives behind this are currently unclear.

The overnight attacks on the long-distance network affected several telecommunications providers and both fixed-line and mobile networks. France's Junior Minister for Digital, Marina Ferrari, wrote on X that they are working on fully restoring the services. "I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms."

The newspaper "Le Parisien" reported that the providers Bouygues, Free, and SFR were affected. SFR reported vandalism in six regions between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM. Cables were cut, affecting both fixed-line and mobile networks - including those of international providers using SFR's network.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear how many people were affected. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the damage. According to the France Info channel, SFR believes that only a few customers experienced network problems. Backup networks quickly replaced the damaged ones.

Just last Friday, unknown individuals attacked the network of the French railway company SNCF, causing major disruptions to train traffic just before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. Whether there is a connection between this new incident and the train attack is still unclear.

The incident of cable cutting and network damage has raised concerns about increased instances of crime against infrastructure. The damage to the networks of Bouygues, Free, and SFR, as well as international providers using SFR's network, has resulted in significant disruptions in telecommunications services.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public