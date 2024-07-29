- Fiber optic networks cut in parts of France

Unknown individuals have damaged fiber optic networks in parts of France overnight. 9 out of the 101 French departments are affected, as reported by the French telecommunications association FFTélécoms. Paris is not among them. The impact on customers is limited, as fallback lines were used in some cases. The motives behind this are currently unclear.

The overnight attacks on the long-distance network affected several telecommunications providers and both fixed-line and mobile networks. France's Junior Minister for Digital, Marina Ferrari, wrote on X that they are working on fully restoring the services. "I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms."

The newspaper "Le Parisien" reported that the providers Bouygues, Free, and SFR were affected. SFR reported vandalism in six regions between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM. Cables were cut, affecting both fixed-line and mobile networks - including those of international providers using SFR's network.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear how many people were affected. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the damage. According to the France Info channel, SFR believes that only a few customers experienced network problems. Backup networks quickly replaced the damaged ones.

Just last Friday, unknown individuals attacked the network of the French railway company SNCF, causing major disruptions to train traffic just before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. Whether there is a connection between this new incident and the train attack is still unclear.

The incident of cable cutting and network damage has raised concerns about increased instances of crime against infrastructure. The damage to the networks of Bouygues, Free, and SFR, as well as international providers using SFR's network, has resulted in significant disruptions in telecommunications services.

Read also: