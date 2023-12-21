Traffic statistics - Fewer serious injuries in road accidents

Significantly fewer people were seriously injured in road accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate in the first ten months of 2023 than in previous years. In total, there were 2,263 serious injuries between January and October, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate State Statistical Office on Thursday. This was nine percent fewer than in the same period last year. The figure was also the lowest in the past ten years, it said.

By October 2023, 114 people had also died in road accidents. According to the statistics, this was seven fewer people than in the same period in 2022. In total, the police registered around 116,000 traffic accidents on the roads of Rhineland-Palatinate. This means that the number of accidents rose by 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year. There were also more minor injuries: the figure rose by four percent to around 12,650 people.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de