Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemsstatisticsaccidentsrhineland-palatinatebath emstraffic accident

Fewer serious injuries in road accidents

Significantly fewer people were seriously injured in road accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate in the first ten months of 2023 than in previous years. In total, there were 2,263 serious injuries between January and October, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate State Statistical Office on...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic statistics - Fewer serious injuries in road accidents

Significantly fewer people were seriously injured in road accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate in the first ten months of 2023 than in previous years. In total, there were 2,263 serious injuries between January and October, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate State Statistical Office on Thursday. This was nine percent fewer than in the same period last year. The figure was also the lowest in the past ten years, it said.

By October 2023, 114 people had also died in road accidents. According to the statistics, this was seven fewer people than in the same period in 2022. In total, the police registered around 116,000 traffic accidents on the roads of Rhineland-Palatinate. This means that the number of accidents rose by 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year. There were also more minor injuries: the figure rose by four percent to around 12,650 people.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public