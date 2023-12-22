Air traffic - Fewer passengers at Hanover Airport than before Corona

Lower Saxony's largest airport in Langenhagen near Hanover has recorded an increase in passenger numbers this year - although the figures are still well below the level before the coronavirus pandemic. From January to the end of November, 4.3 million passengers were counted, as the airport announced on request. This is an increase of around 586,000 passengers compared to the same period last year. In 2019, however, almost 6 million passengers had used the airport during this period.

The airport had originally expected 5.2 million passengers for the current year, but had already revised its forecast downwards to 4.8 million in the spring. Vacation traffic and demand for flights to visit friends and relatives were developing well, it said at the time. Business travel, on the other hand, was weaker.

Airports across Germany had to accept a slump in business due to coronavirus. Travel restrictions meant that at times hardly anyone got on a plane.

Hanover Airport, on the other hand, was able to expand cargo traffic during this time. By the end of November, 19,850 tons of air freight had been handled this year. This is a good fifth less than in the previous year, but significantly more than before the pandemic (up 69 percent).

