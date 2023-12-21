Tourism - Fewer guests and more overnight stays in Schleswig-Holstein

In October, fewer overnight guests visited Schleswig-Holstein than in the same month last year. A total of 771,000 overnight guests arrived at the larger accommodation facilities and campsites in Schleswig-Holstein, the Statistics Office North announced on Thursday. This was 2.7 percent less than in October 2022, but the number of overnight stays booked increased slightly by 0.4 percent to 3.281 million compared to October of the previous year.

The statistics include accommodation establishments with at least ten beds and campsites. In October 2023, there were 3234 open accommodation establishments with 240,000 guest beds on offer and 244 open campsites.

In the months from January to October, 5.4 percent more guests arrived compared to the same period last year. The number of overnight stays rose by 1.1 percent during this period.

PM Statistics Office North

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de