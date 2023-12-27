Skip to content
Fewer firecrackers and rockets: North Sea resorts celebrate more quietly

Many places on the German North Sea coast are increasingly discovering a quieter New Year with alternatives to the traditional fireworks display. In Wangerland in Friesland, for example, the "Wangerländer Deichleuchten" (Wangerland dyke lights) will be back this New Year's Eve. Instead of...

Many places on the German North Sea coast are increasingly discovering a quieter New Year with alternatives to the traditional fireworks display. In Wangerland in Friesland, for example, the "Wangerländer Deichleuchten" (Wangerland dyke lights) will be back this New Year's Eve. Instead of rockets, torches, lamps and fairy lights will be lit up again for the second time in Horumersiel, Schillig and Hooksiel. Unlike last year, fireworks are no longer allowed on the dykes. Instead, the municipality has stipulated that fireworks may no longer be set off up to 50 meters behind the dykes.

In North Friesland, such firework-free zones have been widespread for some time. This is also due to the many thatched houses. According to the district administration, all local and municipal authorities on the North Frisian mainland have therefore issued a ban on setting off fireworks within 200 meters of thatched-roof houses.

In some places, stricter regulations also apply: Fireworks are completely prohibited on the islands of Amrum and Sylt and in the municipality of St. Peter-Ording. On Föhr, fireworks may be set off on beaches and on dykes, but a safety distance of 200 meters from buildings must be maintained. There is an absolute ban on setting off fireworks on the beaches of the town of Wyk on Föhr. Stricter rules also apply on Pellworm and the Halligen islands.

In Hörnum on Sylt, however, there is a professional firework display and Wennigstedt puts on a laser show at midnight. Holidaymakers and locals don't have to do without the sparkling lights at midnight in St. Peter-Ording either. There is a small, more sustainable pyro show here.

The North Sea Tourism Agency has announced that fireworks will not be dispensed with everywhere on the coast of Lower Saxony, "but there are some alternatives". At the New Year's Eve party by the sea in Norden-Norddeich, for example, fireworks are banned and a video firework display will be shown on a screen instead. Fireworks are not completely banned on the East Frisian Islands. However, Spiekeroog and Baltrum, for example, ask their guests to refrain from using firecrackers and rockets.

