Healthcare professions - Fewer entry barriers for foreigners in healthcare professions

North Rhine-Westphalia will facilitate the access of foreign applicants to a training program in care and health professions. In particular, suitable persons from the countries Algeria, India, Iran, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey and Ukraine are supposed to benefit from this. Due to a corresponding general regulation, they can now prove the equivalence of their high school diploma with a diploma of the secondary level I generally without individual assessment, as the state government in Düsseldorf announced. Schools of care and health professions can apply for recognition of high school diplomas of the secondary level I from now on for applicants from other countries as well.

Until now, the often lengthy proof of a ten-year school education and sufficient German language skills has been a brake on the necessary influx of foreign young professionals. "The demographic change and the labor and skilled workforce shortage in care and health professions require new approaches and less bureaucracy," emphasized Labor and Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) in a statement.

Minister of Education Dorothee Feller (CDU) added: "We cannot cling to the procedures of yesterday in the competition for today's and tomorrow's skilled workers." Instead, we must actively recruit them and make their professional entry as easy as possible.

