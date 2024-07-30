Start-ups - Fewer companies at higher education

Fewer spin-offs are emerging from the universities and universities of applied sciences in Thuringia. The Friedrich-Schiller-University in Jena recorded only four spin-offs in 2023, whereas the number had averaged nine in previous years, according to a spokesperson. The University of Erfurt also saw a decrease from four to two spin-offs within the same period.

The Ernst-Abbe-Hochschule (EAH) Jena, Bauhaus University Weimar, and Technical University of Ilmenau have experienced stagnation in spin-offs in recent years.

Corona caused a downturn

The reasons are manifold: Almost all universities surveyed cited the high legal and bureaucratic requirements as one of the main obstacles. Capital acquisition and competition with established competitors were also challenging at times. However, Corona was consistently cited as the main cause of a significant downturn. The current crises are further hindering a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Axel Burchardt, spokesperson for the Friedrich-Schiller-University Jena, added: "A positive job market situation often leads graduates to prefer secure, well-paid jobs rather than taking the risk of starting a business."

Christina Nolte from the EAH Jena also noted that the lack of large companies in Central Germany makes it difficult to find regional cooperation partners and pilot customers. Additionally, finding suitable premises for young companies, especially in cities like Jena, can be challenging.

Spin-off centers need improvement

There is also a need for improvement in the spin-off centers of the universities, which support those interested in starting a business. Time-limited funding makes it difficult to provide continuous support on a sufficient scale and depth, for example, at the EAH Jena. However, Thuringia is generally well-positioned in terms of funding, according to the majority opinion.

To reverse the negative trend, universities are implementing various projects and efforts to encourage spin-offs. For instance, the "Nucleus Jena" project aims to mobilize less active scientists to strengthen collaboration with the economy and knowledge transfer at the University of Jena.

The "International Startup Campus" consortium project, in collaboration with the universities of Halle and Leipzig, aims to enhance internationalization in the spin-off sector, among other things. There is also cooperation with the Technology and Innovation Park Jena for office and laboratory space.

The University of Erfurt works with the "StarTh" university spin-off network, coordinated from Jena. In Ilmenau, the focus is on establishing the "FabLab" fabrication laboratory to increase and secure the capacity of the spin-off center.

Some spin-offs have become "hidden champions" in their respective industries or niches, leading the world market or technology. Successful Thuringian companies include the precision measurement technology manufacturer Sios and the weight loss app provider Yazio (TU Ilmenau), software developer Ubilabs and kitchen designer Mykilos (Bauhaus University), as well as optics manufacturer Asphericon and pharmaceutical specialist SmartDyeLivery (Uni Jena).

From the University of Erfurt, the online coaching provider Coachingspace and the educational provider Spirit of Football were founded. Among others, the FH Jena is home to the microchip specialist mi2-Factory and the optics specialist Gitterwerk.



