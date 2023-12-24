Social affairs - Few anonymous or confidential births in Thuringia

The option of anonymous or confidential birth, which was introduced as a support service for pregnant women in crisis situations, is regularly used in Thuringia - albeit in only a few cases per year. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, a total of 26 children were born in a confidential birth between 2014 and 2022. Pregnant women can give birth under medical supervision in hospitals - whereby the identity of the mothers is initially kept secret. However, their civil status data is stored and from the age of 16, children born confidentially can request the identity of their mother.

The option of confidential birth with women being accompanied by pregnancy conflict counseling centers has existed for almost ten years and is regulated by a federal law. According to the ministry, no information is yet available on the number of confidential births in Thuringia this year.

Another offer of help for expectant mothers in need is anonymous delivery in hospital, which was introduced in Thuringia after dramatic cases of infanticide. Here, no data is collected from the mothers. After the birth, the mothers hand their child over to the youth welfare office. Since 2001, a total of 88 children - 54 boys and 34 girls - have been born anonymously in the Free State. This year there were four, last year three.

Four baby baskets in Thuringia

This year, a newborn was also placed in a baby basket at a hospital in Thuringia. Such baby baskets, also known as baby hatches, are available at four hospitals in the state: in Erfurt, Eisenach, Heiligenstadt and Saalfeld. They are intended to prevent mothers in great distress from abandoning their newborn babies. The baskets are equipped so that hospital staff are automatically notified as soon as a baby is placed in them. This means it can be cared for immediately.

According to the ministry, 42 newborns - 18 boys and 24 girls - have been placed in baby drop boxes in Thuringia since 2001. According to the ministry, it is unclear whether some mothers have come forward and taken their child in after all. According to a spokeswoman, there is no information on this. Children from baby drops are often placed in foster families, and some are also adopted.

