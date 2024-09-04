- Fervent supporter of Hertha, Reese, extends invitation to his enthusiasts, to join him at the park.

Hertha BSC's Fabian Reese has caught the attention of his Instagram followers with an invitation for an evening hangout in the park. "Fancy joining us for a couple of hours in the park tonight? Just swing by if you're up for it," the 26-year-old penned in a post, attaching a picture of himself and his girlfriend. Four-legged companions are welcome, but don't forget to bring your own refreshments and snacks.

The injured winger even provided a map marking the rendezvous point in Berlin's Lietzenseepark, located in the district of Charlottenburg. Inquisitive about the turnout, Reese queried his followers in a poll and was taken aback by the enthusiasm.

"Blimey, you lot are awesome!", he exclaimed a few hours later. He decided against cancelling the impromptu gathering, urging everyone to look after themselves and their pals. "Let's respect the park and leave no mess behind. Can't wait and I know it's gonna be a blast."

Reese has been a key player for Hertha since the summer of 2023 and swiftly gained a dedicated fanbase.

Instagram users showed their support for Fabian Reese's park hangout, with many commenting on his post. "Instagram is a great place to start promoting such events," a follower noted, while another wrote, "I'm really looking forward to joining you in the park tonight."

