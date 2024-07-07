Golf - Ferguson wins Langer's farewell tournament - "tears"

Martin Kaymer, a German golf pro, finished tied for 32nd place at the BMW International Open in Munich without a top performance, but he took something special from the tournament - the memory of Bernhard Langer's play on the DP World Tour. "The way Bernhard played was very impressive. It was extremely inspiring," said the 39-year-old, who won the traditional tournament in 2008.

Kaymer, from Mettmann, was accompanied by his wife Irene as his caddie in Munich, an exception for him. In 2022, the Rhinelander joined the controversial and Saudi-Arabia financed LIV Tour, and this time he was able to play in Bayern due to an invitation. "I hope I can come back next year. I really love this tournament."

Scottish victory

Ewen Ferguson, a 28-year-old Scot, won the Munich Open in the rain. He won the 35th BMW International Open in Eichenried before the Australians David Micheluzzi and Jordan Smith with a total of 270 strokes, 18 under par, two strokes better than the toughest competition.

"I can't believe it honestly", said the emotional Ferguson, who had to swallow hard at the end of an emotional tournament. "I wanted to do it for my father, my mother, my sister, and my brother. I love them so much."

Ferguson could enjoy over 425,000 dollars (around 390,000 Euro) in prize money for his third win on the DP World Tour. The tournament was worth a total of 2.5 million dollars (around 2.3 million Euro).

Paul, the best German

Jeremy Paul, the best of the 16 German golfers, finished tied for 20th place. "I managed to keep it together in difficult conditions," said the Mannheimer.

Langer missed the cut on Friday. However, he was still in the spotlight at the Players' Night. In the famous P1 club, Langer received a gingerbread heart with the inscription "Thank you Bernhard" as a gift. He was also the first to tap the keg. This was not easy for the man, who named the renunciation of alcohol as one of his success recipes.

Langer is enamored of the farewell tournament

Langer was emotionally bid farewell at the Munich Eichenried Golf Club. "It was an incredible atmosphere. I have never experienced anything like it before," said Langer. The two-time Major winner is still in Germany for a few more days, meeting with family and friends. He was not seen on the premises on Sunday.

"It was really fun and joyful," said Langer. "The emotions were very big and very deep." Langer, who underwent surgery for a tear in his left Achilles tendon in February, no longer competes on the DP World Tour. However, he continues his career.

