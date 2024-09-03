- Female Suffers Gunshot Wound - Former Law Enforcement Officer Detained

An ex-law enforcement agent is under suspicion for firing numerous times at his lady partner in Brilon, Sauerland. This action left the 37-year-old seriously wounded. The authorities in Arnsberg and Dortmund confirmed this news. Fortunately, she managed to make her escape and received medical attention from local law enforcement in Hochsauerlandkreis.

The perpetrator (38) was subsequently apprehended at his residence by a specialized response team. He reportedly only suffered minor injuries, which were attended to without hospitalization. The victim underwent surgery in a medical facility, though she was not in imminent danger.

As per present information, there are suggestions of a potential mental health issue possibly instigating the actions, mentioned later in the day. The authorities are dealing with this incident as an attempted murder case. The Dortmund Police have now taken over the investigation.**

The authorities are exploring the possibility of other underlying factors contributing to the agent's actions. Despite his arrest, he is currently being evaluated in a psychiatric facility for further assessment.

