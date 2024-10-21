In April this year, FIFA declared a four-year global agreement with the chiefly state-owned petroleum corporation, granting it sponsorship privileges for the 2026 men's World Cup and the 2027 Women's World Cup.

An open letter, signed by 108 current and former athletes globally, deemed the deal a "hard hit" for women's football, referencing Saudi Arabia's human rights violations.

Published on Athletes of the World's website, the letter was endorsed by notable figures such as Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema and previous USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

The letter, sent to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, argued:

"The Saudi authorities infringe not only on women's rights, but on the freedom of all other residents as well."

"Imagine LGBTQ+ athletes, often emblematic figures of our sport, being requested to promote Saudi Aramco during the 2027 World Cup, the national oil firm of a regime that penalizes their relationships and the beliefs they uphold?"

Homosexuality is formally outlawed in Saudi Arabia, despite the country expressing its eagerness to welcome LGBTQ tourists last year.

Miedema shared with the BBC: "As footballers, and particularly women's footballers, we carry the responsibility to exhibit to the world and the upcoming generation what is proper.

"I believe this sponsorship is unsuitable for what FIFA represents, but also what we as women footballers represent."

When inquired about the open letter, a FIFA representative communicated to CNN Sport that the organization "appreciates its partnership with Aramco and its numerous (other) commercial and rights partners."

They added: "FIFA is an inclusive organization that collaborates with numerous commercial partners also backing other associations within football and other sports.

"Revenues generated through FIFA sponsorships are reallocated towards enhancing football at all levels, and investments in women's football are still escalating, including for the historic FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and its innovative distribution model."

CNN reached out to Aramco and Saudi Arabia for comment.

Saudi Arabia has previously countered accusations of "sportswashing," which entails nations utilizing high-profile sports events to boost their worldwide image, often diverting focus away from suspected misconduct.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has commented, "If sportswashing can amplify my GDP by one percent, then I will persist with sportswashing."

Beyond human rights concerns, the open letter raises concerns about Aramco's environmental impact. The letter suggests that the company is "one of the firms most responsible for thwarting football's future."

Saudi Aramco stands as the world's largest oil and gas company by revenue, value, and production volume. Last year, it produced an average of 12.8 million barrels of oil daily, surpassing any other company. Nevertheless, US oil and gas companies collectively produce more than Saudi Arabia, according to 2023 information from the US Energy Information Administration.

"Community football worldwide is being decimated by extreme heat, drought, fires, and floods, but as we all suffer the consequences, Saudi Arabia continues to reap its profits, with FIFA as its cheerleader," the player letter concluded.

Aramco maintains partnerships within Formula 1 and women's golf. Aramco asserts on its website: "We are devoted to protecting the environment while achieving greater efficiency and cost competitiveness."

In late-2021, the company announced its first emissions target, striving to achieve "net zero emissions by 2050."

However, last year, independent think tank Carbon Tracker labelled Aramco as "the world's most significant corporate greenhouse gas emitter" and "has the weakest climate pledges among major listed oil and gas companies."

"We implore FIFA to reassess this partnership and select alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights, and our planet's future safety," the letter concluded.

"We also propose the constitution of a review committee with player representation, to scrutinize the ethical implications of prospective sponsorship deals and ensure they correspond with our sport's values and aspirations."

In its communiqué to CNN, FIFA stated that its Congress approved "seven standing committees for women's football at all levels, including the Women's Players Committee" in May.

CNN's Aleks Klosok contributed reporting.

Despite FIFA's partnership with Saudi Aramco, Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema believes that the sponsorship is unsuitable for women's football, given the human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and the potential impact on LGBTQ+ athletes. The open letter also raises concerns about Aramco's environmental impact, stating that the company is one of the factors contributing to the decimation of community football worldwide due to climate change.

