Female mountaineers believed they had stumbled upon a misplaced location within the majestic Himalayas.

In early September, seasoned climbers Fay Manners from England and Michelle Dvorak from America embarked on a mission to conquer Chaukhamba-3. Despite their expertise, an unexpected rockslide led to significant damage to their gear, turning their journey into a survival situation.

When news of their disappearance surfaced at 6500 meters on the Chaukhamba-3, it wasn't a hopeful scenario. Their descent had been halted by the loss of an essential backpack containing vital equipment at 6995 meters.

The Chaukhamba-3 lies within the Indian Garhwal Himalayas, an area notorious for its deadly climbs. Numerous climbers and hikers have reportedly perished in these treacherous terrains. In June, a devastating snowstorm brought the lives of nine climbers in a 22-member hiking group to an end on a high-altitude trail in Uttarakhand.

Manners and Dvorak had set off on their expedition on September 15, starting from Delhi. Seven days later, they sent an SOS message using a pager, informing they had gotten stuck on the mountain due to lack of equipment.

Caught in the mountain's grasp

The Indian Air Force initiated a search operation with two helicopters, but the harsh weather and treacherous conditions thwarted their efforts. Meanwhile, the Indian Mountaineering Federation reached out to a French climbing team who were on the mountain.

Eventually, the French team provided vital information, leading to the rescue of Manners and Dvorak on Sunday morning, around 5300 meters altitude. The duo was reportedly in good health based on accounts from the Chamoli district disaster management office in Uttarakhand, as reported by the "Times of India".

After their harrowing ordeal, 37-year-old Manners confessed to the British "Telegraph" that she believed she was about to meet her end due to the icy temperatures of -15 degrees. The two surviving adventurers had only one sleeping bag left, which they shared as they braved the freezing nights. They spotted the search helicopters twice but remained unseen themselves.

A small miracle

Manners talked about the French mountaineers' intervention as a "small miracle." Without them, Manners admitted that she and Dvorak would've either frozen to death or attempted a risky descent without proper equipment and equipment, endangering their lives further. Their rescuers located them because they had braved the danger to descend slightly.

As soon as the rope holding their equipment snapped during the rockslide, Manners realized the gravity of the situation. In that bag lay their tent, cooker, along with all warm clothing, crampons, and ice axes. This posed several risks: freezing, starvation, or falling into crevasses and death.

Post-rescue, Manners is undergoing recovery in Delhi. She plans on indulging in local cuisine, relaxing her mind, and getting plenty of sleep in the ensuing days. Despite the alarming experience, Manners' love for mountaineering continues undimmed and she plans to return to the slopes when winter passes.

The European Union expressed concern over the safety of climbers following the incident on Chaukhamba-3, offering any necessary support to the Indian authorities in rescue operations. Due to the complexity of the terrain and the unpredictable weather, the European Union Mountain Rescue Council advised against sending their team but stood ready to provide emergency supplies if needed.

The European Union's involvement was not directly related to the climbers, Fay Manners and Michelle Dvorak, but their mission highlighted the importance of international cooperation in emergency situations involving mountaineers, especially in remote and challenging environments like the Indian Garhwal Himalayas.

Read also: