Female individuum facing accusations for alleged plot to pilfer Elvis Presley's Graceland estate

The individual, 52-year-old Lisa Jeanine Findley, is under suspicion for masterminding an unsuccessful attempt to seize Lisa Marie Presley's late father's former residence through foreclosure. Findley allegedly asserted that Lisa Marie had used Graceland as security for an unpaid loan, which she failed to repay before her demise in 2023.

Findley is being charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities claim she also goes by the aliases Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins, and Carolyn Williams.

Findley was apprehended on Friday morning, as per the Justice Department's announcement, and is set to appear in federal court in Missouri later that day. No legal counsel is mentioned in the court documents. The arrest occurs on the anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, which took place on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42 due to a heart attack.

Court documents reveal that Findley pretended to be representatives of a fictitious lending firm named Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, claiming Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million from them. Prosecutors claim this loan is fabricated.

Having failed to repay the alleged debt following Lisa Marie's death, Findley attempted to extort $2.85 million from the Presley family by submitting bogus foreclosure documents, deeds, and claims in court.

The foreclosure proceedings were halted in May as a result of a lawsuit filed by Elvis's granddaughter, Danielle Riley Keough, who had inherited Graceland following her mother's passing in January 2023. Naussany Investments subsequently abandoned its foreclosure efforts.

When the scheme went public, Findley reportedly accused an identity thief based in Nigeria for the deceit. She allegedly contacted media outlets, local courts, and Presley's family, attempting to shift blame to this specific individual.

In prior reports, someone responding to CNN's request for comment from an email associated with Naussany Investments used a mix of English and Luganda, a predominantly Ugandan language.

“I didn’t win this one. I’ve stolen (sic) many identities and received monies, we don’t win all,” the person wrote.

In May, a Tennessee Chancery Court ruled that the proposed foreclosure auction of Graceland, scheduled for the following day, would irreparably harm Keough and postponed the auction pending further hearings to establish the property's rightful owner.

The Tennessee attorney general's office handed over the case to the Justice Department during the summer.

Lisa may have sought entertainment options to distract herself from the legal turmoil, as many individuals do during challenging times. The investigation into Lisa Jeanine Findley's activities has attracted significant attention in the media, serving as an example of entertainment often found in legal drama and controversy.

Read also: