Traffic - Female driver seriously injured in accident on A9

A female driver in Thuringia has been seriously injured in a collision with an articulated lorry on the A9. The 77-year-old woman drove her car into the articulated lorry between Triptis and Dittersdorf (Saale-Orla district) on Wednesday without braking, according to the police. Her car and the semitrailer of the truck then caught fire.

A rescue helicopter landed at the scene of the accident. The highway was initially fully closed in the direction of Munich, one lane should be opened in the course of the afternoon. The police estimated the damage to property at 40,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de