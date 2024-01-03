Music - Female artists shaped British charts in 2023

Female artists were particularly successful in the British singles charts in 2023. They occupied the top position for 31 out of 52 weeks, either alone or in music projects with other artists, according to the news agency PA, citing the music industry association British Phonographic Industry. Never before since the survey began in 1952 had there been so many weeks.

US singer Miley Cyrus spent ten weeks at number one with her song "Flowers". Ellie Goulding with Calvin Harris ("Miracle"), Doja Cat ("Paint The Town Red"), Kenya Grace ("Strangers"), Taylor Swift ("It's Over Now") and Billie Eilish ("What Was I Made For"), for example, also made it to the top.

"Women have spent more weeks at number one in the official singles charts than in any other year," said Jo Twist, head of the association. She warned against complacency and called for further work to be done on the representation of women in the industry. Overall, 48.5 percent of the songs that made it into the UK top ten in 2023 featured female artists.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de