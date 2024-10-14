FEMA Halts Aid Distribution in North Carolina Regions Affected by Hurricane Helene Due to Alleged Threats Directed at Emergency Personnel

Some emergency operations by FEMA were put on hold in Ashe County on Sunday, as per a statement made by Sheriff B. Phil Howell on Facebook. This pause affected in-person aid applications at least in two locations, due to potential threats in certain counties, according to Ashe County's emergency management office. It's anticipated that these services will be back up and running on Monday.

Howell encouraged locals to maintain a calm and steady demeanor during the recovery process, aid others, and avoid stirring up any unnecessary issues.

Ashe County is situated near the borders of Tennessee and Virginia, northeast of the heavily impacted Asheville area. It falls under the mountainous region that was battered by devastating floods and landslides as Hurricane Helene moved through the Southeast after making landfall in Florida last month. Over 100 individuals lost their lives in North Carolina, and thousands of others are still grappling with catastrophic damage.

On Saturday, FEMA operations in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville, had to be halted due to reports of an "armed militia" threatening FEMA workers, according to The Washington Post. Anonymous federal officials confirmed these reports via an email to agencies helping with the response. It's unclear at this point if the threat was credible, and CNN has reached out to FEMA for further details.

According to The Washington Post, FEMA teams were working from fixed locations instead of going door-to-door due to heightened caution.

Misinformation regarding the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton has contributed to complications in the storm recovery efforts, as reported by CNN earlier. Last week, President Joe Biden requested information on the federal government's digital response, including the measures taken to counteract misinformation, according to an administration official.

A senior Biden administration official stated that the nature of this misinformation is unlike anything they've encountered before.

Senior US officials have instructed public affairs teams at federal agencies to amplify social media posts from government accounts, sharing images that showcase federal workers clearing debris and distributing aid. An unnamed US official familiar with the initiative confirmed this.

Earlier this month, Kerry Giles, the public information officer for Rutherford County, informed CNN that debunking these rumors consumed resources that could have been more effectively utilized in the recovery efforts. Rutherford County and surrounding areas have since been posting photos and information about aid efforts to counteract this misinformation.

Despite the pause in FEMA operations in Rutherford County on Saturday, us in Ashe County are urged to remain patient and cooperative with the relief efforts. If any threats arise in our area, it's crucial for us to report them to appropriate authorities to ensure the safety of both FEMA workers and our local community.

