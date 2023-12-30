Felix von Jascheroff wants to become jungle king

The jungle camp starts again in January. Alongside eleven other contestants, "GZSZ" star Felix von Jascheroff will also be taking part. The actor wants to fight for the crown - and become the first member of his TV family to become jungle king.

When the TV jungle calls again on January 19, Felix von Jascheroff will also be there. The "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" star is clearly already full of anticipation and has announced that he wants to secure the jungle crown for his family in the new "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" season of the RTL daily.

This makes him the second GZSZ-Felix to venture into the jungle - in 2019, his colleague Felix van Deventer took second place. The 41-year-old actor is "up for a really crazy adventure". And after several of his colleagues have already failed at the last minute, von Jascheroff wants to finally bring the jungle crown to GZSZ.

"Yes, my friends and fellow sympathizers, the time has come, the jungle is calling for me," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I'm ready and ready to face the trials." He asks his fans to accompany him on his journey and to support him, "after all, we want to bring the crown to our 'GZSZ' family".

Accordingly, the actor also receives direct support. "We're rocking it together", "Fingers crossed" and "You've already got my vote" are just some of the comments.

These stars are also moving into the jungle camp

RTL has already announced the names of the entire cast for the new jungle camp season. In addition to Felix von Jascheroff, actor Heinz Hoenig, model Cora Schumacher, No Angels singer Lucy Diakovska, influencer Twenty4Tim, designer Sarah Kern and soccer star David Odonkor will also be taking part. Ex-"GNTM" model Anya Elsner, "Bachelor" contestant Leyla Lahouar and reality TV participant Mike Heiter complete the list alongside "Temptation Island" contestant Kim Virginia and "Make Love, Fake Love" participant Fabio Knez.

Some celebrities have already commented on the cast. Presenter Ruth Moschner, for example, commented on a corresponding Instagram announcement with a "Let's love". Singer Prince Damien, who was jungle king himself in 2020, wrote of a "mega cast". Entertainer and streamer Jens "Knossi" Knossalla can only agree with that, saying it's a "killer cast", and contestant Mike Heiter is already in "jungle fever". Meanwhile, Filip Pavlovic, the jungle king of 2022, sends a cheerful "Let's go" to Odonkor and Heiter.

RTL starts the new season of the jungle camp on January 19 at 8:15 pm. Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen will host again - and of course Dr. Bob will not be missing.

Source: www.ntv.de