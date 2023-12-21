Music - Feine Sahne Fischfilet end their return year with a home game

The punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet ended a special year for the musicians with an emotional home show. The musicians played in front of thousands of fans in Rostock's Stadthalle on Thursday evening. The band had returned in 2023 after a break of several years with a new album and went on tour again.

According to the group, who hail from Western Pomerania, they deliberately chose to end the tour in Rostock. They wanted to round off the year with friends and family. Beforehand, they had invited people to go ice swimming in the Baltic Sea in Warnemünde in the afternoon. After the concert, the party continued in a club in Rostock's city harbor.

Before returning, Feine-Sahne-Fischfilet last went on their own tour in 2019 and released their last album in 2018. The band returned in 2023 with the album "Alles glänzt", a live album and an open-air and winter tour.

After the finale on Thursday, the band said it was "time for sleep and family". "We're also really looking forward to celebrating Christmas with our families." Next year, the musicians want to retreat to the rehearsal room. "We're keen to work on new music. Let's see what comes out of it," they said. Festival appearances are also planned.

Source: www.stern.de