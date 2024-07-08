Educational program - Federal-state program for schools starts

The Start Chance Program for Schools initiated by the Federal and State governments in Kiel, Germany. Up to 135 schools in Schleswig-Holstein with special challenges will receive additional funds for ten years to hire extra personnel, for example. "We have launched the largest Bund-Länder educational program in German history with the Start Chance Program," said Education Minister Karin Prien (CDU) at a press event.

Nationwide, two billion Euros are made available annually for initially around 2,000 and later up to 4,000 schools. "It's about educational equality, fundamentally about decoupling educational success from origin." Schleswig-Holstein had already built up its own Perspective School Program in the past years.

According to Prien, the schools for the program are selected based on social data. Thirteen percent of the students in Schleswig-Holstein can benefit from the program. It includes 12 million Euros per year from the Federal government and municipalities for construction and equipment, and an additional amount for additional personnel. Ten and a half million Euros from the Federal government and the state flow into a Chance Budget, and the same amount is available for additional personnel.

Prien emphasized that the program is about specific goals. One of them is to halve the number of those who fail to meet the minimum standard in Mathematics and German, and thus promote vocational skills.

Carsten Haack, principal of a community school with a primary school annex on the Kiel Ostufer, reported that 85% of the children do not speak German at home and 60% of the children come from families who receive social welfare. "Migration and poverty are the two factors that significantly shape our life at school." The school receives 386,000 Euros annually. With the money, additional personnel were hired and a support system was established. No child will be left behind. "We have made a quantum leap," said Haack.

