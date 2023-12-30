Skip to content
Federal police support dike protection near Oldenburg

The federal police are continuing to support the dyke protection near Oldenburg in Lower Saxony with a helicopter. On Friday, a Super Puma helicopter brought particularly large sandbags to dykes in Hatten to secure them, the Federal Police announced on Saturday. The helicopter has also been in...

A Super Puma helicopter of the Federal Police is in use at Barneführer Holz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Federal police support dike protection near Oldenburg

The federal police are continuing to support the dyke protection near Oldenburg in Lower Saxony with a helicopter. On Friday, a Super Puma helicopter brought particularly large sandbags to dykes in Hatten to secure them, the Federal Police announced on Saturday. The helicopter had also been in action again on Saturday since 10.00 am.

According to the information, the helicopter made 19 flights on Friday and brought 13 tons of sand to the dykes. It is expected to remain in the air in the coming days. A navy helicopter also took to the skies in the region on Friday, but only made reconnaissance flights. In general, however, this helicopter is also available to provide support in the region, said a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces Territorial Command on Friday.

Source: www.stern.de

