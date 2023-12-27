Fireworks - Federal police seize illegal pyrotechnics

The Federal Police seized kilos of illegal pyrotechnics during checks at the German-Polish border over the Christmas holidays. In all three cases, criminal charges were filed for violating the Explosives Act, as the Federal Police announced on Wednesday.

In one case near Ladenthin (Vorpommern-Greifswald district), the officers found what they were looking for in the rental car of two men aged 31 and 34. The trunk of the car was full to the brim with pyrotechnics, for which a permit is required. However, the men were unable to produce this. The seized fireworks had a total net explosive mass of 15.4 kilograms.

For comparison: According to the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing ( BAM), a battery firework may contain a maximum of 500 grams of net explosive mass (NEM) and a firecracker a maximum of six grams. The NEM can be found on the packaging or packaging unit.

In Pomellen(Vorpommern-Greifswald district), officers found fireworks batteries of the category F3, which require a permit, with a total net explosive mass of just under one kilogram in the trunk of a 40-year-old driver's car. Here too, the man was unable to produce a permit for the pyrotechnics. Various pyrotechnics with a total net explosive mass of 500 grams were also seized from a 39-year-old woman.

Under explosives legislation, pyrotechnic articles are divided into categories F1 to F4 according to their dangerousness, as reported by customs. Anyone wishing to import category 3 fireworks, for example, must obtain a permit from the relevant supervisory authority to prove that they are authorized to handle them.

In addition, according to the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing, private individuals may only store fireworks in categories F1 and F2 with a maximum of one kilogram of net explosive mass (NEM) in an inhabited room.

