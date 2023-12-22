Air traffic - Federal police remove aggressive passenger from plane

The federal police have taken an aggressive passenger from a plane that has just landed at Frankfurt Airport. According to the crew, the drunk 35-year-old had unbuckled his seatbelt during landing and stood up. He had also harassed other passengers, the federal police said on Friday. The pilot had to stop the plane twice on the way to the final position on Thursday evening. On the way to the police station, the man spat at and hit the police officers. The Swedish national was actually on his way from Sweden to Tunisia - but for the time being he was unable to continue his journey.

Federal police statement

Source: www.stern.de