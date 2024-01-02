Turn of the year - Federal Police: New Year's Eve was largely quiet

New Year's Eve was largely calm in the area of responsibility of the Federal Police in Lower Saxony, Bremen and Hamburg. The vast majority of people observed law and order, according to the Federal Police Headquarters in Hanover. Among other things, the authority is responsible for protecting rail and air traffic in the federal states of Lower Saxony, Bremen and Hamburg.

On New Year's Eve, no one was allowed to carry or set off fireworks in the main railway stations in Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen. The Federal Police Directorate had issued a corresponding ban. According to the authorities, the measures against the carrying of pyrotechnics were successful. In Bremen and Hanover, it was also forbidden to carry weapons and dangerous tools. This ban was also largely complied with, it said. A police spokesperson was initially unable to say how many checks were carried out.

