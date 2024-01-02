Skip to content
Federal police helicopter deployed due to flooding

A federal police helicopter is still on duty in Lower Saxony due to the ongoing flooding. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Federal Police on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. Depending on the weather conditions, the helicopter may not be able to fly at times - for example, if the...

A Super Puma helicopter of the Federal Police is in use at Barneführer Holz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Civil protection - Federal police helicopter deployed due to flooding

A federal police helicopter is still on duty in Lower Saxony due to the ongoing flooding. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Federal Police on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. Depending on the weather conditions, the helicopter may not be able to fly at times - for example, if the storm is too strong. During the floods, the helicopter has so far completed 40 flights and transported around 36 tons of sand. This was necessary, for example, to secure dykes.

