- Federal police execute 390 arrest warrants during football match

The Federal Police in Bavaria executed 390 arrest warrants during border controls around the UEFA European Football Championship. In 38 cases, football hooligans were denied entry, the authority in Munich reported.

In total, officers controlled over 500,000 people at the borders of the Free State, mainly to the Czech Republic and Austria, as well as at the airport, from June 7 to July 19. During this time, investigators found around 2,100 people attempting to enter illegally, as well as 144 smugglers who were provisionally arrested. The Federal Police turned back slightly over 1,000 people at the borders.

Nationwide, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 1,112 arrest warrants were executed and around 8,300 illegal entries were registered from June 7 to July 15.

The executions of the arrest warrants by the Federal Police also included those related to illegal border crossings during the UEFA European Football Championship. Subsequently, failing to comply with an arrest warrant issued by the authorities could result in further legal consequences.

Read also: