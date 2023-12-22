Skip to content
Federal police arrest two men on the Lower Rhine

During a check in the German-Dutch border area, the federal police arrested two men who were wanted on several warrants. The public prosecutor's office in Heilbronn in Baden-Württemberg was looking for the father (51 years old) and his son (32) for violating the Animal Welfare Act, the Kleve...

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Cleves - Federal police arrest two men on the Lower Rhine

During a check in the German-Dutch border area, the federal police arrested two men who were wanted on several warrants. The public prosecutor's office in Heilbronn in Baden-Württemberg was looking for the father (51 years old) and his son (32) for violating the Animal Protection Act, the Kleve Federal Police announced on Friday.

After paying a total of almost 3700 euros at the police station, the two were allowed to continue their journey. However, not by car, as the 32-year-old's driving license had been revoked in 2021. He was also charged with driving without a license.

Statement from the police

