Emergency - Federal police and navy help with dike protection

The Federal Police and the Navy are each deploying a helicopter to the flood-hit Hatte near Oldenburg. "The state of Lower Saxony has requested one of our helicopters," said a spokeswoman for the Federal Police in Berlin on Friday. The two helicopters are bringing particularly large sandbags to the dykes to secure them, according to a spokesperson for the volunteer fire department. Hatte is located on the river Hunte.

Source: www.stern.de