Federal police and navy help with dike protection

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Federal police and navy help with dike protection

The Federal Police and the Navy are each deploying a helicopter to Hatten near Oldenburg, which has been hit by flooding. "The state of Lower Saxony has requested one of our helicopters," said a spokeswoman for the Federal Police in Berlin on Friday. The federal police helicopter was bringing particularly large sandbags to the dykes to secure them, said a spokesperson for the volunteer fire department. The naval helicopter had gone up to get a picture of the situation, said a spokesman for the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces.

The helicopters can also be deployed in the city of Oldenburg and other areas of the Oldenburg district, according to the city of Oldenburg. They are temporarily subordinate to the city's disaster control. The river Hunte flows through the region.

Source: www.stern.de

