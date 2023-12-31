Skip to content
Federal Minister of the Interior Faeser in the flood area on New Year's Day

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) plans to visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day. According to the German Press Agency, Faeser will meet with Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) on Monday afternoon in the Oldenburg area with emergency...

Nancy Faeser speaks at the Federal Press Conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) plans to visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day. According to the German Press Agency, Faeser will meet with Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) on Monday afternoon in the Oldenburg area with emergency services from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and the Federal Police.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visited the flood area on New Year's Eve Sunday, took a helicopter sightseeing flight to gain an impression of the flood situation in northern Lower Saxony and paid tribute to the efforts of the helpers in Verden.

