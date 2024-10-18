Federal investigators are currently examining Tesla's autonomous driving technology.

Following a string of alarming incidents, American officials decided to scrutinize Tesla's autonomous driving system thoroughly. This software is utilized in over 2 million of Tesla's vehicles. Last year, the company was compelled to recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to software-related problems.

The recent occurrence of four incidents involving self-driving Tesla vehicles has prompted authorities to conduct another investigation. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it will examine Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, used in approximately 2.4 million Tesla vehicles. The initial review focuses on incidents related to the system's performance in suboptimal conditions, such as fog or intense sunlight.

One of the incidents involving FSD-operated Tesla vehicles led to a pedestrian's death, while another resulted in injuries. The investigation aims to assess "the possibility of the system failing to recognize and respond appropriately to specific situations." It will also evaluate the system's role in risk reduction. The investigation covers Model S and X vehicles from 2016 to 2024, as well as Model 3 vehicles from 2017 to 2024, encompassing the relevant features. Model Y and Tesla Cybertruck year models are also included in this scrutiny.

Tesla's Autonomous System Relying on Cameras and AI

Elon Musk's tech-centric company has poured considerable resources into autonomous driving technologies. Due to persistent issues and incidents with Tesla systems, U.S. regulatory bodies have initiated multiple investigations. Tesla emphasizes on their websites that "Autopilot functionality" and "Full Self Driving" are meant for alert drivers and do not turn the vehicle into an autonomous entity. Unlike other automakers, Tesla exclusively relies on cameras for FSD without employing sensors such as radar or lidar. It utilizes artificial intelligence as well.

In April, Tesla reached an agreement with the family of an engineer who died in a 2018 crash involving a Tesla Model X to avoid legal action. Last year, the company was compelled to withdraw the FSD-Beta driving assistance feature from nearly 363,000 vehicles; in total, Tesla had to recall over 2 million vehicles due to risks associated with the autonomous driving software.

Musk has expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, even donating to his campaign. In the event of Trump's election win on November 5, Musk has plans for a significant role in his administration. Experts caution that Musk's company could potentially face less stringent regulation from U.S. authorities if Trump is re-elected.

